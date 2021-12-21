Left Menu

Winter Session: Opposition leaders hold meeting to chalk out floor strategy

Opposition leaders held a meeting in the Parliament on Tuesday to chalk out the floor strategy for the day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 11:15 IST
Winter Session: Opposition leaders hold meeting to chalk out floor strategy
Opposition leaders holding a meeting. . Image Credit: ANI
Notably, yesterday, the Opposition parties, during their meeting, had decided not to attend the meeting called by the government to end the deadlock in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Yesterday's meeting of floor leaders of both Houses of Parliament was convened to chalk out the further strategy on revoking suspension of 12 Opposition MPs and demand for resignation of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri issue. (ANI)

