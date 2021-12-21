Left Menu

Goa polls 2022: Ex-Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joins TMC

The sitting MLA from Curtorim of Goa, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco who resigned from Congress yesterday, has joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-12-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 13:50 IST
Ex-Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joins TMC. Image Credit: ANI
The sitting MLA from Curtorim of Goa, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco who resigned from Congress yesterday, has joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The TMC extended a warm welcome to Lourenco and in a tweet said, 'Today, former INC India Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joined us in the presence of our Chairperson Mamata Banerjee and our National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. We extend a very warm welcome to him! Together, we shall work for the betterment of all Goans!"

Lourenco, the Congress state working president, resigned from the Member of the Legislative Assembly. He was the sitting MLA from Curtorim. He submitted his resignation to Goa Assembly Speaker Namrata Ulman at her office. Notably, Congress recently declared its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming polls in the state, and Lourenco's name was on the list.

Former Goa chief minister Ravi Naik resigned as Congress MLA earlier this month. Luizinho Faleiro, who was also former chief minister of Goa, resigned from Congress and joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which will be contesting the state polls. Goa Assembly Polls are scheduled for 2022. (ANI)

