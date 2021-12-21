Left Menu

Word 'lynching' practically unheard of before 2014, says Rahul

The word lynching was practically unheard of before 2014 when the BJP came to power, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter on Tuesday and went on to taunt the prime minister with a Thank you Modiji.Asked about the lynching jibe at a media briefing later in the day, the former Congress president said, Sarkar ki dalali mat karo Dont do mediation for the BJP. Gandhi, who appeared to lose his cool, responded after reporters asked him about the BJPs attack on his tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:02 IST
Word 'lynching' practically unheard of before 2014, says Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The word lynching was practically unheard of before 2014 when the BJP came to power, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter on Tuesday and went on to taunt the prime minister with a ''Thank you Modiji''.

Asked about the lynching jibe at a media briefing later in the day, the former Congress president said, ''Sarkar ki dalali mat karo (Don't do mediation for the BJP).'' Gandhi, who appeared to lose his cool, responded after reporters asked him about the BJP's attack on his tweet. ''Before 2014, the word 'lynching' was practically unheard of. #ThankYouModiJi,'' Gandhi's tweet said. The attack comes in the wake of lynchings in Amritsar and Kapurthala in Punjab where the Congress is in power. The BJP hit back at the Congress, saying Rahul Gandhi is the son of Rajiv Gandhi who had justified the anti-Sikh riots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021