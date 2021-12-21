Left Menu

Uttrakhand CM injured during friendly cricket match

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami injured his hand during a cricket match on Tuesday.

21-12-2021
Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Image Credit: ANI
The match was organised in Dehradun's Abhimanyu Cricket Academy between Chief Minister 11 Vs BJP Yuva Morcha. Dhami was playing for Chief Minister 11. As soon as Dhami injured himself, a medical team rushed to the spot and provided the CM with first aid, the CMO informed.

Despite his injury, the Uttarakhand chief minister played the match and led his team, Chief Minister 11, to victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

