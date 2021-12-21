Uttrakhand CM injured during friendly cricket match

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami injured his hand during a cricket match on Tuesday.

The match was organised in Dehradun's Abhimanyu Cricket Academy between Chief Minister 11 Vs BJP Yuva Morcha. Dhami was playing for Chief Minister 11. As soon as Dhami injured himself, a medical team rushed to the spot and provided the CM with first aid, the CMO informed.

Despite his injury, the Uttarakhand chief minister played the match and led his team, Chief Minister 11, to victory. (ANI)

