UK's Sunak to say more about hospitality support talks soon - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:21 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)
British finance minister Rishi Sunak will talk soon about his discussions with representatives of the hospitality industry who are demanding more government support as the Omicron coronavirus variant hammers their sector, a government minister said.

"He was in calls with industry leaders last night and he will be saying more about this shortly," Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay told BBC radio on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

