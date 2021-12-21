Left Menu

TMC storms back to power in KMC, pockets 89 seats, leads in 44 others

The Trinamool Congress Tuesday stormed back to power in the 144-member strong Kolkata Municipal Corporation for the third consecutive time, bagging 89 seats and leading in 44 wards, a senior State Election Commission official said.The BJP has emerged victorious in one ward so far and is leading in three others, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:22 IST
TMC storms back to power in KMC, pockets 89 seats, leads in 44 others
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress Tuesday stormed back to power in the 144-member strong Kolkata Municipal Corporation for the third consecutive time, bagging 89 seats and leading in 44 wards, a senior State Election Commission official said.

The BJP has emerged victorious in one ward so far and is leading in three others, he said. ''The TMC has won the KMC board as it has already crossed the majority mark. The party has thus far won 89 seats and is leading in 44 wards. The TMC in total is either leading or has won 133 seats,'' the official said.

The Congress won two seats, but the CPI(M)-led Left Front, which is leading in two wards, is yet to open its account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021