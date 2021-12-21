TMC storms back to power in KMC, pockets 89 seats, leads in 44 others

The Trinamool Congress Tuesday stormed back to power in the 144-member strong Kolkata Municipal Corporation for the third consecutive time, bagging 89 seats and leading in 44 wards, a senior State Election Commission official said.

The BJP has emerged victorious in one ward so far and is leading in three others, he said. ''The TMC has won the KMC board as it has already crossed the majority mark. The party has thus far won 89 seats and is leading in 44 wards. The TMC in total is either leading or has won 133 seats,'' the official said.

The Congress won two seats, but the CPI(M)-led Left Front, which is leading in two wards, is yet to open its account.

