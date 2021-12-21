Left Menu

EC holds meeting with political parties in Goa ahead of Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India held a meeting with the representatives of all political parties in Goa on Tuesday, months ahead of the Assembly election.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:24 IST
Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra in Goa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India held a meeting with the representatives of all political parties in Goa on Tuesday, months ahead of the Assembly election. The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and other members of the commission were present. The meeting was held at Hotel DoubleTree by Hilton.

Representatives of BJP, Congress, TMC, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Forward Party (GFP) met the CEC. After the meeting, representatives of parties said that they have given some suggestions to the Commission.

BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Tanavade and Senior Congress leader Altin Gomes appreciated the online registration system of the SUVIDHA App by the Election Commission. The GFP and BJP requested the Commission to delay the implementation of model code of conduct in the State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

