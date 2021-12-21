Left Menu

BSP MP Danish Ali tests positive for Covid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:41 IST
BSP MP Danish Ali tests positive for Covid
  • Country:
  • India

BSP MP Danish Ali who attended Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19.

The parliamentarian, who is fully vaccinated, has mild symptoms.

Ali tweeted on Tuesday to say that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

''Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for COVID-19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also,'' he said and requested all those who came in contact with him to get tested and isolate themselves.

''I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon,'' he said.

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to end on December 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021