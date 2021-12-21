Left Menu

Dutt reviews progress of Cong membership drive in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Secretary AICC in-charge Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Dutt has expressed satisfaction over the ongoing Congress’ membership drive in the state.

The opposition Congress recently launched a membership drive in the state after its victory in bypolls for Mandi Lok Sabha and three Assembly -- Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai -- seats in October.

“Interacted with @INCHimachal District #Congress Committee Presidents to review the progress of Congress Membership Drive in their respective Districts,” Dutt tweeted.

“Received feedback that there is widespread enthusiasm amongst the cadre who are reaching out to nook & corner for enrollment,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

