Bill to increase marriage age for women introduced in Lok Sabha, referred to Par panel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:54 IST
A bill that seeks to have a uniform age of marriage for men and women was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid protests by opposition members, with Union minister Smriti Irani urging the chair to refer it to a parliamentary panel.

Irani introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021 that seeks to increase the legal minimum age for women to marry to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men.

Irani said the bill also seeks to override all existing laws, including any custom, usage or practice governing the parties in relation to marriage.

The bill was referred to a parliamentary panel for detailed scrutiny.

The House was later adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by opposition members over various issues, including the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.

