Fidesz to nominate family affairs minister as president of -PM

Hungary's ruling nationalist Fidesz party will nominate family affairs minister Katalin Novak as president of Hungary to succeed Janos Ader, whose second successive five-year term expires next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

Novak, a mother of three, was a deputy president of Orban's Fidesz party before a party congress replaced her last month. Career politician Ader had provided Orban with solid backing apart from occasional bumps over some of Orban's controversial reforms.

