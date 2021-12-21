Hungary's Orban to meet Russian President Putin early next year
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 21-12-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 16:08 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin early next year, Orban told a news conference on Tuesday.
Orban added the summit would be held in Russia.
