Putin says he hopes for constructive security talks with West

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 17:12 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he hoped for constructive talks with the United States and NATO on Russia's demands for security guarantees as there were signs the West was ready to work on the issue.

He said Russia's proposals were no ultimatum, but it had nowhere to retreat over Ukraine - which Moscow says must never be allowed to join NATO or host the alliance's troops and weapons.

