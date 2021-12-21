Putin says he hopes for constructive security talks with West
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 17:12 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he hoped for constructive talks with the United States and NATO on Russia's demands for security guarantees as there were signs the West was ready to work on the issue.
He said Russia's proposals were no ultimatum, but it had nowhere to retreat over Ukraine - which Moscow says must never be allowed to join NATO or host the alliance's troops and weapons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- United States
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- West
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine marks army day with US hardware and vow to fight off Russia
Ukraine marks army day with US hardware and vow to fight off Russia
FACTBOX-What are the Minsk agreements on the Ukraine conflict?
U.S.'s Blinken, in call with Zelenskiy, voices support for Ukraine against 'Russian aggression'
Nigeria slams UK's ''discriminatory'' travel ban over omicron