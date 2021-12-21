Left Menu

Goa: BJP MLA Carlose Almeida resigns ahead of polls

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 17:14 IST
Carlose Almeida, the BJP MLA from Vasco, on Tuesday quit the ruling party and resigned as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly ahead of state polls.

The MLA said he was quitting as he had been asked to work in the constituency under the leadership of Daji Salkar against whom he had filed a case of fraud.

Assembly polls are due in the coastal state early next year.

Almeida became the second BJP MLA to quit the party and seventh legislator to resign from the Assembly in the recent weeks.

Before him Luizinho Faleiro, Ravi Naik, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco (all from Congress), Jayesh Salgaonkar (Goa Forward Party), Rohan Khaunte (independent) and Alina Saldanha (BJP) had resigned from the 40-member House.

