MP govt to move SC on issue of OBC quota in panchayat polls: Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh government will approach the Supreme Court to ensure that panchayat elections in the state are held with reservation for OBC candidates, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Chouhan said the Centre and the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh are on the same page on political reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and accused the opposition Congress of stalling the ongoing process of panchayat elections by approaching the apex court over the issue.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to stay the poll process on seats reserved for OBCs in panchayats and re-notify those constituencies for the general category.

Replying to an adjournment motion moved by Kamleshwar Patel (Congress) on the issue of OBC quota after the apex court ruling, Chouhan said “Not just the state government, but the Centre, too, is approaching the Supreme Court to ensure that panchayat elections are held as per provision of OBC reservation.” “I am in constant touch with the Union law minister, home minister and legal luminaries on the issue since the last two days to find a way out,” he said.

“The government will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that the OBC reservation in elections (for panchayats) continues,” Chouhan said amid continuous interruptions by the opposition members.

Discussion on the adjournment motion was taken up after Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath pointed out that a number of Congress MLAs had given a notice for it as it was a matter of public importance and added the issue should be taken up on priority by the house over other scheduled businesses.

The CM accused the Congress of stalling the ongoing process of panchayat elections by moving to the high court and later to the SC through its lawyer and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha.

His intention was to stall the elections and deprive the OBC community of benefit of reservations in panchayat elections, Chouhan said.

In his speech, the CM listed various steps taken by his government for the benefit of not just the OBC community, but also SCs/STs and the poor among the upper-castes.

Participating in the debate, Nath clarified that the Congress had gone to the Supreme Court not on the issue of OBC quota, but on rotation of reservation and delimitation of seats in panchayat elections.

He said lawyers representing the MP government in the Supreme Court were present at the time of the hearing and did not utter a word in the matter following which the apex court gave its ruling on OBC reservation on the lines of a similar judgement related to Maharashtra.

Last week, the Supreme Court directed the State Election Commission (SEC) of Maharashtra to notify 27 per cent seats in the local bodies, which were reserved for the OBCs, as general category so that the poll process can be taken forward.

Nath said even now the state government can go back to the Supreme Court and get the matter cleared to pave the way for providing reservation to the OBC community in panchayats.

The former CM said the Congress will support the BJP government on the OBC political quota issue.

After the last week's SC ruling, the SEC has stopped the poll process on seats reserved for the OBC community in panchayats, while the exercise is going on as scheduled for other constituencies.

