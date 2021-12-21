Left Menu

State machinery should not be used to gather crowds for PM's rallies: Samajwadi Party

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:21 IST
The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh of resorting to misuse of money and government resources to gather crowds for rallies addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, SP's state unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel said, ''In the rally of the Prime Minister held in Prayagraj (on Tuesday), hundreds of UPSRTC buses and private buses in large numbers were arranged with he help of RTO (regional transport officer) in order to gather crowds. This is a misuse of government machinery and money.'' He also said the Prime Minister is a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, and only few days are left for the announcement of the election dates.

The Prime Minister is holding rallies and addressing people for BJP's electoral preparations and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is misusing the government machinery and money, Patel said.

The SP leader urged the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections and stop the BJP government in the state from misusing government machinery and money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

