Derek O'Brien hurls rule book at Rajya Sabha Chair, suspended from House

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:31 IST
TMC floor leader Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday for the remaining part of the Winter session after he threw a Rajya Sabha rule book at the Chair.

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, said the TMC MP had raised a point of order and the deputy chairman duly responded to it.

A little later, O'Brien flung the rule book furiously in the direction of the Chair, Patra observed.

''The rule book would have hit the chair, or secretary general or officials sitting at the table,'' he said.

The TMC MP was suspended after the House passed a motion moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan in this regard.

The Winter session is scheduled to end on December 23.

