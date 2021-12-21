World News Roundup: Europe considers new curbs as Omicron sweeps world; Hungary to defy EU court ruling over migration policy, Orban says and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Europe considers new curbs as Omicron sweeps world

Countries across Europe were considering new curbs on movement on Tuesday as the fast-moving Omicron variant swept the world days before Christmas, throwing travel plans into chaos and unnerving financial markets. Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe, the United States and Asia, including in Japan, where a single cluster at a military base has grown to at least 180 cases.

Hungary to defy EU court ruling over migration policy, Orban says

Hungary will not change its controversial immigration laws despite a European court ruling, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday, stepping up his nationalist campaign ahead of a closely-fought national election due early next year.

Orban said migration and LGBTQ rights, two issues which have caused conflict with the European Union, would dominate the agenda as his right-wing Fidesz party prepares for its first contested election after three landlslides since 2010.

EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass

The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule. The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers in a bid to reduce the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told Reuters the EU Commission was against additional requirements, and was assessing the measures.

South African court allows Zuma to appeal return-to-jail order

A South African court on Tuesday granted former president Jacob Zuma leave to appeal a ruling that he return to prison after being released in September on medical parole, meaning he will be able to spend Christmas at home. Zuma, 79, was sentenced in June to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after ignoring instructions to participate in a corruption inquiry.

Malaysia warns of more floods as PM acknowledges lapses in rescue efforts

Malaysia on Tuesday warned of more storms and heavy rainfall in the coming days as Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob admitted to weaknesses in the government's response to flooding that has led to more than a dozen deaths and the displacement of over 60,000 people. The country mobilised its army and other security agencies after torrential rain that began last Friday, which caused floods in eight states.

Dubai ruler must provide 554 million pounds to settle UK custody case

Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has been ordered by the High Court in London to provide a British record of more than 554 million pounds ($733 million) to settle a custody battle with his ex-wife over their two children. The bulk of the massive award to Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah, and the couple's two children, is to ensure their lifetime security, not least to address the "grave risk" posed to them by the sheikh himself, said the judge, Philip Moor.

Iran fires ballistic and cruise missiles in Gulf war games

Iran's Revolutionary Guards fired ballistic and cruise missiles on Tuesday during war games in the Gulf, state TV reported, amid heightened tensions with the United States and Israel over possible Israeli plans to target Iranian nuclear sites. "The use of ballistic missiles by the Revolutionary Guards' navy is a new concept ... and they hit their targets with 100% precision," Guards chief General Hossein Salami told the broadcaster.

Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's Sanaa airport

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Monday said it carried out air strikes on what it called military targets at Yemen's Sanaa international airport, from where drone strikes have been launched against Saudi targets. The Yemeni capital is held by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has been battling the coalition for seven years.

Putin blames West for tensions since end of Cold War

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed the West for escalating tensions in Europe, saying it had incorrectly assessed the outcome of the Cold War. Speaking to senior military officials, Putin said Russia would respond "adequately" to any Western aggression and would develop its army further.

Belgian researchers warn against holiday reliance on COVID antigen tests

Belgian researchers on Tuesday issued a pre-holiday warning against over-reliance on COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, saying they believed the breath of people infected with the disease had high levels of virus in the first two days after an infection -- a period when many antigen tests were negative. The organizations involved said they were communicating their findings in advance of a peer-reviewed publication in the interests of public health, as many families may be planning to use antigen tests as a way of screening for illness before family gatherings.

