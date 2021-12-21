Goyal hits out at TMC's O'Brien for throwing rule book at RS secretary general's table

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal condemned TMC's Derek O'Brien on Tuesday for throwing the rule book at the Rajya Sabha secretary general's table and said it was an insult to the entire country.

O'Brien threw the rule book at the table where Rajya Sabha officials including the secretary general sit, after Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh did not allow a division of votes on a motion to send the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to a select committee.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, along with other Opposition members, staged a walkout from the House after their pleas for a division of votes on the motion was not allowed.

O'Brien and other Opposition members were protesting in the well as the chair did not allow a division of votes on the motion to send the bill to a select committee.

The deputy chairman said the members should go back to their seats and then only would he allow division.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members condemned the behaviour of the TMC leader and demanded his suspension.

After the passage of the bill through a voice vote, Goyal and senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav spoke on the conduct of O'Brien in the House.

''The way TMC leader Derek O'Brien has thrown the rule book, this is not only the insult of the chair or the secretary general or the table or the House, it is an insult to the entire country,'' Goyal said.

The act of the TMC leader would be criticised across the country, he added.

''They are doing this kind of politics in one state and if they pass on such bad traditions to the next generation, then I am afraid that there is a lot of danger to the democratic traditions of the country,'' the Union minister said.

Yadav also criticised O'Brien and said throwing the rule book at the secretary general is against the decorum of the House.

''This country has been witnessing drama for a long time.... This is a shame on the democratic system of the country.... We are tied to the rule book,'' he said.

Goyal said the way the TMC member behaved was not only against the rules of the House but also against the rule of decency.

''I think decency is the least that we can expect even amongst ourselves,'' he added.

Talking about the election laws bill, Goyal said, ''What is being done through this bill? It is to make the system clean.'' ''The bill is trying to make the process better. So what does the Opposition want? Do they want that this should go on like this?'' he asked.

The Opposition wants malpractices to continue in the electoral process, he alleged.

On the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs for their conduct in the House during the monsoon session in August, Goyal said the government had called the leaders of the five political parties to sort out the matter but they did not attend the meeting.

''We called a meeting of five parties to sort out the suspension.... The leaders did not come and insulted the chair,'' he said.

''If we want to set a good precedent for the future generations, the least that they could have done is apologising for the absolutely unacceptable behaviour. Nobody becomes small by asking for forgiveness. They (Opposition members) do not have a big heart and strength,'' the Union minister said.

He noted that the Opposition parties should have discussed how to make India a superpower in the House.

''We are working round the clock for the welfare of the country. We will keep doing that and the Opposition should also fulfil its responsibility,'' Goyal said while concluding his remarks.

Before walking out, O'Brien had said, ''Sir, please understand that we have all the regard for the chair, we have all the regard for the rules, but the same thing you did on the farm laws you are doing today.'' PTI MSS MJH SKC RC

