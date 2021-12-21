Left Menu

Union minister expresses concern over people migrating from Bihar in search of jobs

But I have told the member Rudy about the schemes being run by the government of India, he added.Earlier, while replying to a question asked by another BJP MP from Bihar, Sushil Kumar Singh, the minister said a total of 55,125 people were trained under the DDU-GKY scheme in the state and 29,114 of them were provided with employment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 19:42 IST
Union minister expresses concern over people migrating from Bihar in search of jobs
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh expressed concern on Tuesday over a large number people migrating from Bihar to other states in search of jobs.

His remarks came during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha after BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy sought to know from him why crores of people leave Bihar for other states in search of jobs when the government claims that a large number of people have been provided with employment in the state under the DDU-GKY scheme.

''The minister has said in his reply that employment has been provided to a large number of people under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY). I want to know from the minister that when such a large number of people are getting employment, why four crore people left Bihar at all (for other states)? Why Niti Aayog is calling Bihar a backward state?'' Rudy asked.

''When his employment (scheme) is so successful, where is the lapse? Four crore people from Bihar are working as labourers in Maharashtra, Punjab, losing their lives in Jammu and Kashmir,'' the BJP MP added.

Replying to his question, the minister said it is a matter of concern for everyone in Bihar.

''We are also worried. But I have told the member (Rudy) about the schemes being run by the government of India,'' he added.

Earlier, while replying to a question asked by another BJP MP from Bihar, Sushil Kumar Singh, the minister said a total of 55,125 people were trained under the DDU-GKY scheme in the state and 29,114 of them were provided with employment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021