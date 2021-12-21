Left Menu

Goa: BJP MLA Carlos Almeida resigns, says after Parrikar's death party was not going in right direction

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Carlos Almeida on Tuesday has resigned as an MLA of the Goa Assembly, alleging that after former chief minister Manohar Parrikar's death, the party was not going in the right direction.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:06 IST
Goa: BJP MLA Carlos Almeida resigns, says after Parrikar's death party was not going in right direction
BJP MLA Carlos Almeida submits his resignation to Secretary of Goa Legislative Assembly Namrata Ulman. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Carlos Almeida on Tuesday has resigned as an MLA of the Goa Assembly, alleging that after former chief minister Manohar Parrikar's death, the party was not going in the right direction. Today, the BJP Vasco MLA has submitted his resignation to Secretary of Goa Legislative Assembly, Namrata Ulman.

"I am sad that I have to leave BJP. The party is going one-sided. After Parrikar's death, the party was not going in the right direction," he told ANI on phone. Almeida also said that many parties have met him and he would choose a new party tonight.

Goa Assembly Polls are scheduled to be held in 2022. Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021