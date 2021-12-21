Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's slamming of journalists is an attack on freedom of the media: BJP's Amit Malviya

Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell Head Amit Malviya on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that lashing out at journalists is an attack on freedom of the media.

Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell Head Amit Malviya on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that lashing out at journalists is an attack on freedom of the media. Gandhi lashed out at the media when asked about his latest tweet on lynching and told the journalist to stop working as a government agent.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "Memory of Rahul Gandhi is very weak. Several riots happened when Rajiv Gandhi was in power in which Sikhs were killed." "Before 2014, so many riots happened in the country. Hyderabad, Meerut, Hashimpura, Nellie, and Bhagalpur riots and many more.. 1984 anti-Sikh riots happened under Rajiv Gandhi's regime where Congress took to streets to massacre."

Malviya added that Rahul Gandhi is answerable for what happened in Punjab. "When someone questions him, he calls him a government's agent. This is an attack on the freedom of the media."

When questioned, the Congress MP, who was addressing the media at Vijay Chowk in Delhi, lost his cool and said, "Sarkar ki dalali mat kijiye (Don't be an agent of the government)." Rahul Gandhi in his tweet wrote: "Before 2014, the word 'lynching' was practically unheard of. #ThankYouModiJi."

This is not the first time that Rahul got irked at media and targeted them alleging that they work in favour of the government. Of late, in the past week, the Congress MP has targeted the media at least thrice. (ANI)

