Left Menu

At pre-Christmas party, Meghalaya CM joins oppn MLAs in singing carols

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:00 IST
At pre-Christmas party, Meghalaya CM joins oppn MLAs in singing carols
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Tuesday hosted a pre-Christmas party for the MLAs, uniting the rival political parties as the members sang carols together.

Lyngdoh led in singing the carol 'Felis Navidad' with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, while former CM Mukul Sangma, and ex-speaker and state TMC chief Charles Pyngrope joined in.

''Was delighted to join Hon'ble Speaker, Hon'ble Leader of Opposition & Hon'ble MLA in singing the #Christmas carol at the Pre-Christmas Celebration joined by our colleagues. #Meghalaya sends its Christmas blessings to each of you,'' the chief minister tweeted.

Others who attended the party are Congress Legislature Party leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, cabinet ministers Kyrmen Shylla and Sniawbhalang Dhar.

An official of the Assembly Secretariat said the pre-Christmas party was organised to bring together the legislators of different political parties during the festive season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021