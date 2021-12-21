Rana Gurmeet Sodhi left Congress as party couldn't give him ticket from his desired seat: Harish Chaudhary

Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary said on Tuesday that Rana Gurmeet Sodhi had left the party because it was not able to give him a ticket from where he wanted to contest elections. "Rana Gurmeet Sodhi has left Congress party as the party was not able to give him ticket from where he wanted to contest," said Chaudhary while talking to media.

In a major setback to Punjab Congress ahead of state Assembly polls, its senior leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, who is known to be close to former State Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday quit the party and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sodhi, who represents Guru Har Sahai constituency in Punjab Assembly, joined the BJP in the presence of party's Punjab in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at BJP headquarters in the national capital today.

Union Minister Bhupendra Singh Yadav, Union Minister Som Prakash, BJP General Secretary Dushyant Gautam were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)