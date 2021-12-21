Yogi ‘anupyogi’ for Akhilesh as he made his ‘navratna’ goonda elements unusable for him: Pradhan

Akhilesh Yadav finds Yogi Adityanath “useless” for himself because the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has rendered unusable for the SP chief all his “navratna” criminal elements like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmad by sending them to jail, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

Contrary to the Samajwadi Party supremo's perception, Chief Minister Adityanath is very “upyogi” (useful) for the people of Uttar Pradesh, Pradhan, also the BJP’s UP poll in-charge said, in a dig at Yadav, amid the ongoing spat between the two parties over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s UP poll formula: 'UP+Yogi=Upyogi'.

Pradhan made the remarks while addressing the party’s “Jan Vishvas Yatra at Ghosi in Mau district.

“Akhilesh ji calls (UP Yogi Adityanath ‘unupyogi’ (useless). Absolutely true! Yogi ji is 'unupyogi' for Akhilesh ji because he has sent all goonda elements like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed to jails,” said Pradhan.

“He is 'unupyogi', because he has sent Azam Khan to jail, who has grabbed the land of the poor. The intermediaries, criminals and goons are in jails. And, they are the 'navratna' (nine gems) of Akhilesh Yadav. Hence, Yogi ji is 'unupyogi' for Akhilesh ji.'' Emperors Vikramaditya and Akbar used to describe nine scholarly courtiers of their respective courts as “navratna”, historians say.

''Our Yogi ji is very much 'upyogi' for the poor, backward classes and Dalit peoples, women, youths and others from the deprived section of the society. He has worked in their interests and to protect their rights,'' a BJP statement quoted Pradhan as telling people in Ghosi.

''The earlier government was of a handful of people and it liked intermediaries, those spreading terror, goondas and mafia. None of these people is at the centre of our double-engine government,” said Pradhan “This is a government which works with the interest of the poor, backward classes people, Dalits, women, youths and those from the deprived section of the society in its mind,” he said.

Talking of various welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government, Pradhan said the people know what would have been the situation in the state, had there been no BJP government here.

''During the Covid pandemic, when the people of the state were in trouble, those living in palaces generation after generation and occupying power in Delhi and Lucknow stayed confined to their homes,” he said.

“It was only the BJP governments which came out. Modi ji and Yogi Ji thought about the people of the state and the country and ensured that they get food and stay safe with their jobs remaining intact,'' he said.

Attacking previous SP and BSP governments, Pradhan added, ''Those who did politics in the name of poor and backwards, built palaces and nourished themselves and their close aides.” “Had there been no BJP government in UP after 2017, the same system would have continued. The ration meant for the poor would have continued to be looted,'' he said.

Pradhan exuded confidence that owing to “the sincere and honest” work of CM Adityanath under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP will get more than 300 seats in the state in the 2022 assembly elections.

