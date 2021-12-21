Left Menu

Eight CPI-M activists allegedly attacked in Tripura

The opposition CPI-M in Tripura on Tuesday alleged that eight of its activists were allegedly attacked and injured by goons backed by the ruling BJP at Ranirbazar, about 10 km from here.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:31 IST
Eight CPI-M activists allegedly attacked in Tripura
The opposition CPI-M in Tripura on Tuesday alleged that eight of its activists were allegedly attacked and injured by goons backed by the ruling BJP at Ranirbazar, about 10 km from here.

Tripura CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury alleged that the party's workers without any provocation on Sunday night when they were discussing a party programme in the area. ''The goons backed by the BJP attacked them with rods and sticks. One of our activists is still in G B Pant Hospital here. Despite specific complaints no one has been arrested so far,'' he told reporters. When contacted, a senior police official said that there were reports of an incident but did not receive any complaint. ''If anyone files a complaint, we will surely take action,” the official said.

Refuting the police, Chaudhury said the party has already registered a complaint with the police station. ''They (police) are not telling the truth. Our party already has registered the complaint,'' he said. BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said ''We are not aware of any such incident. The allegations are completely baseless. CPI-M is making such allegations out of frustration because the party has completely lost their political base in the state.” PTI JOY KK KK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

