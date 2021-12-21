Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: we are ready to meet Russia in any format

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:33 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: we are ready to meet Russia in any format

Kyiv is ready to meet Moscow in any format, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Ukraine was "ready to implement what we have agreed to do".

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Tuesday in a phone call with France's Emmanuel Macron that the possibility of holding a new summit in the Normandy format would depend on the Kyiv authorities' concrete steps to implement the Minsk set of agreements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021