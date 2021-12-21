Ukraine's Zelenskiy: we are ready to meet Russia in any format

Kyiv is ready to meet Moscow in any format, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Ukraine was "ready to implement what we have agreed to do".

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Tuesday in a phone call with France's Emmanuel Macron that the possibility of holding a new summit in the Normandy format would depend on the Kyiv authorities' concrete steps to implement the Minsk set of agreements.

