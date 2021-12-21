Ukraine's Zelenskiy: we are ready to meet Russia in any format
Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:33 IST
Kyiv is ready to meet Moscow in any format, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Ukraine was "ready to implement what we have agreed to do".
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Tuesday in a phone call with France's Emmanuel Macron that the possibility of holding a new summit in the Normandy format would depend on the Kyiv authorities' concrete steps to implement the Minsk set of agreements.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Kyiv
- Moscow
- Minsk
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Emmanuel Macron
- Zelenskiy
- Volodymyr
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine marks army day with US hardware and vow to fight off Russia
Ukraine marks army day with US hardware and vow to fight off Russia
FACTBOX-What are the Minsk agreements on the Ukraine conflict?
U.S.'s Blinken, in call with Zelenskiy, voices support for Ukraine against 'Russian aggression'
Britain calls on Russia to de-escalate border tensions with Ukraine