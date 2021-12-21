Left Menu

Bhupesh Baghel apprises Rahul Gandhi of Congress preparations for UP polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress observer for the state Bhupesh Baghel held a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:48 IST
Bhupesh Baghel apprises Rahul Gandhi of Congress preparations for UP polls
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress leader Rahul Ganhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress observer for the state Bhupesh Baghel held a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Tuesday. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister is closely working with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Uttar Pradesh elections.

The meeting with Rahul Gandhi at his residence lasted for an hour. According to the sources, Baghel gave a report to Rahul Gandhi about the party's preparations and strategy made for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

After the meeting, Baghel left for Lucknow as he scheduled back to back rallies in Uttar Pradesh. According to sources Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Congress observer for the completion of three years of the Chhattisgarh Government.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister is scheduled to hold public meetings in four districts on 22 and 23 December regarding the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. Baghel will start these meetings from Lakhimpur Kheri, on 22 December, where he will hold a public meeting from Kewalpurwa, raising the matter of violence against farmers.

After this, Chattisgarh CM will hold a public meeting Itaunja. On Dec 23, Baghel will hold public meetings in Ayodhya and Maharajganj. This meeting comes a day after Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot wrote a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to complain against Bhupesh Baghel, mentioning the political losses being reported due to delay in the approval of the coal mines by the Chhattisgarh government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021