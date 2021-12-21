How was 'Modi 'teeka?': Nadda slams Oppn leaders who 'misled' people over COVID-19 vaccines

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda slammed the Opposition leaders, who called COVID-19 vaccine doses "Modi teeka" or "BJP ka teeka" and misled others, have now received the vaccine. Addressing a public rally in South Goa today, Nadda said, "We have delivered what we had promised and we will deliver on what we will promise ahead. Some people called vaccines "Modi teeka", "BJP ka teeka". Today all they have received the vaccine. I ask them, "how was Modi teeka?" They misled people."

The BJP chief highlighted that 100 per cent tap water is provided under Jal Jeevan Mission in Goa. "Every person of Goa is covered with health coverage under Ayushman Bharat and Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana," he said.

Further, the BJP National President informed that the crime rate in Goa has come down by 101 per cent and the crime detection success has increased to 93 per cent. The Goa assembly polls are scheduled to take place early next year.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

