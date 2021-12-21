Left Menu

Those who don't want caste enumeration are against principle of equal justice: Lalu Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Yadav on Tuesday said that those who do not want caste enumeration are against the principle of equal justice and opportunity.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 21-12-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 22:32 IST
RJD leader Lalu Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Yadav on Tuesday said that those who do not want caste enumeration are against the principle of equal justice and opportunity. Taking to Twitter, Lalu Yadav tweeted, "Caste census is necessary for the interest of the country. Unless the root disease is not detected, how will there be the proper treatment? It is not against any caste, class, but it is in the interest of all and inclusive and all-round development of the country. Those who do not want caste enumeration are against the principle of equal justice and opportunity."

On December 7, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that the state government will soon call an all-party meeting to discuss the caste-based census. On November 30, the Centre had said that it has not enumerated caste wise population other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the census since independence.

In reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that the castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated in the decadal Census. The intent of the Government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in the Gazette of India on 28 March 2019. However, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the Census activities have been postponed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

