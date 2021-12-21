Left Menu

Goa: EC team reviews Assembly poll preparedness

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-12-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 22:42 IST
Goa: EC team reviews Assembly poll preparedness
Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey on Tuesday reviewed preparedness in Goa for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The EC team held meetings with representatives of political parties and district level officials, a release said.

During the day, the EC launched various Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiatives, including a fusion song on ethical voting that is a mix of rap, jazz and traditional cultural music.

It also launched a folder on 'Assured Minimum Facilities in English and Braille, a guide for BLO (Booth Level Officers) on PwD (person with disabilities) appropriate behavior and accessible election in Braille, a special poster on how to use EVM/VVPAT etc.

A video tribute to BLOs and a song 'Math Maruya Re' was also released, along with several IT initiatives for poll management developed by the chief electoral officer of Goa in association with prestigious institutes in the state, a release from the commission said.

It also started an online course on 'Democracy and Electoral Management in India' designed and conducted in association with Goa University, as well as a 'Booth Election Management Plan (BEMP)' portal for polling officials.

The Webcasting Data Analytics system, designed to capture real time information from webcasting feeds, to help in tracking crowding inside polling stations and counting of voters, was also launched. Goa Foward Party general secretary Durgadas Kamat said his outfit, during the meeting, told the EC to not impose the poll code of conduct during Christmas and New Year season as it would adversely impact business.

He also said the GFP has informed EC the recruitment being done in state government departments currently must be seen as a move to induce people to vote for the ruling BJP. Polls to the 40-member Goa Assembly is likely to be held in early 2022.

