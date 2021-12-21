Guj: election results of 6,481 village panchayats out, counting going on elsewhere

Left Menu

The voting had taken place through ballot papers.Counting for 2,205 seats was yet to be completed, the state election body said.As results came in, a clash broke out between the supporters of winning and defeated candidates at Hinglot village in Bharuch district.

The State Election Commission had by Tuesday night declared the results of 6,481 out of 8,686 village panchayats in Gujarat.

The elections had been held two days ago.

Candidates in panchayat elections stand individually and not on party tickets, though they may be affiliated to political parties otherwise.

Counting of votes was underway across 344 centres since 9 in the morning. The voting had taken place through ballot papers.

Counting for 2,205 seats was yet to be completed, the state election body said.

As results came in, a clash broke out between the supporters of winning and defeated candidates at Hinglot village in Bharuch district. Security was increased at the village following the incident, police said. Currency notes wrapped in a ballot paper were recovered from a ballot box in Vadodara district. On one seat, a candidate received only one vote, suggesting that he could not manage to get the votes of even his family members.

The State Election Commission said the final voter turnout for the polls was 78.30 per cent with over 1.42 crore out of around 1.81 crore eligible voters exercising their franchise.

A total of 27,200 candidates are in the fray for sarpanch's posts and 1,19,998 are in the fray for members' posts in over 47,000 panchayat wards.

According to the SEC, in 1,165 village panchayats and 9,613 wards elections took place unopposed.

Another 473 panchayat bodies and 27,479 wards remained ''partially uncontested.'' In these polls, each voter was required to cast two votes, one to elect sarpanch and another for electing panchayat member from his or her ward.

The election is seen as the last major test for political parties before the next year's Assembly elections.

