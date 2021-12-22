Maha legislature session to start tomorrow; Dy CM Ajit Pawar says govt will respond to all issues

The Opposition on Tuesday skipped the customary tea party hosted by the Maharashtra government here on the eve of winter session of the state legislature which is likely to be a stormy affair with the BJP indicating it will seek to corner the three-party ruling alliance on a number of issues.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who underwent a spine surgery last month, also did not attend the tea party.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the government will respond to all the issues including OBC reservation and the ongoing MSRTC strike that the Opposition is expected to raise.

As many as 26 bills will be introduced during the session, including those to repeal the bills introduced by the state government earlier to nullify the effect of the three farm laws of the Centre, Pawar said. The Centre last month repealed the three farm laws. The winter session is scheduled to be held from December 22-28 in Mumbai.

Pawar said the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government was positively thinking of holding the next session of the legislature in Nagpur. Usually, the winter session is held in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra. Pawar said the government was also of the view that winter session should take place in Nagpur, but chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has limitations in undertaking air travel. The opposition agreed to holding the session in Mumbai this year, he added. Thackeray was discharged from the hospital earlier this month. “The government will, on priority, respond to whatever issues that will be raised. There is the question of OBC reservation (in local bodies), the ongoing MSRTC strike, exam scam, the COVID-19 status,” the deputy CM said.

On opposition skipping the tea party on the eve of the session, Pawar said, “I have served in the legislature for 30 years, (Congress minister) Balasaheb Thorat has been a member for 35 years and even (Shiv Sena minister) Eknath Shinde (has been a member) for 20 years. But there has been no case in the past where the tea party was boycotted so many times.'' Earlier in the day, Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, said the BJP will raise the issue of the state government's failure in protecting the political reservation for OBCs in local bodies, and demand a CBI probe into alleged malpractices in the recruitment process for various departments. The former chief minister said the BJP will also raise the issue of ''messed up'' disbursement of crop insurance to calamity-hit farmers among other issues on the floor of the legislature. Fadnavis also slammed the government for reducing the duration of the winter session.

But deputy chief minister Pawar said the decision was taken looking at the coronavirus situation and also the sessions conducted by other states during the pandemic.

The Business Advisory Committee of the legislature will meet and decide on Friday whether the session should be extended, he said.

