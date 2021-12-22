Biden tells unvaccinated Americans to be 'concerned' about Omicron variant

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned unvaccinated Americans they are putting themselves and loved ones at risk amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus sweeping the nation. "If you're not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned," Biden said in a White House speech where he unveiled new plans to buy 500 million rapid COVID-19 tests to be distributed for free to Americans who request them in January.

Biden noted vaccinated people who get COVID-19 may get ill but they are protected from severe illness and death and they should feel comfortable celebrating Christmas and the holidays as they had planned. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

