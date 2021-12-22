Left Menu

Biden tells unvaccinated Americans to be 'concerned' about Omicron variant

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 01:38 IST
Biden tells unvaccinated Americans to be 'concerned' about Omicron variant
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned unvaccinated Americans they are putting themselves and loved ones at risk amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus sweeping the nation. "If you're not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned," Biden said in a White House speech where he unveiled new plans to buy 500 million rapid COVID-19 tests to be distributed for free to Americans who request them in January.

Biden noted vaccinated people who get COVID-19 may get ill but they are protected from severe illness and death and they should feel comfortable celebrating Christmas and the holidays as they had planned. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021