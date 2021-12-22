Biden says he and Manchin are 'going to get something done'
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 01:54 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he and conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin were "going to get something done" on the president's proposed social spending legislation.
"Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done", Biden told reporters when asked about Manchin, who had publicly rejected the president's "Build Back Better" plan on Sunday in a move that imperils the legislation.
