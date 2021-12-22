Left Menu

Biden says he and Manchin are 'going to get something done'

"Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done," Biden told reporters when asked about Manchin, who had publicly rejected the president's Build Back Better plan on Sunday in a move that imperils the legislation. "I want to get things done.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 04:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 04:10 IST
Biden says he and Manchin are 'going to get something done'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he and conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin were "going to get something done" on the president's proposed social spending and climate legislation. "Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done," Biden told reporters when asked about Manchin, who had publicly rejected the president's Build Back Better plan on Sunday in a move that imperils the legislation.

"I want to get things done. I still think there’s a possibility of getting Build Back Better done," the president told reporters following his remarks on COVID-19 at the White House. Manchin said on Monday that White House staff did "inexcusable" things that led to his decision to publicly reject Biden's social and climate policy plan. He told Fox News on Sunday he would not be able to vote for the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill.

The senator's move prompted investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lower its forecasts for U.S. economic growth. Manchin's rejection of the bill threatened to scuttle hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for measures to fight climate change and meet the Biden administration's climate goals. Manchin has expressed concerns about a number of proposals in Biden's signature domestic policy bill, including multiple climate proposals and extending monthly child tax credit payments, which Columbia University said lifted 3.6 million children out of poverty in October.

A proposal outline Manchin submitted to the White House last week included $1.8 trillion in funding over 10 years, as Biden had hoped, but no child tax credit, the Washington Post reported on Monday. Manchin's support is crucial in a chamber where the Democrats have the slimmest margin of control and Republicans are united in their opposition to the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he plans to move forward with a vote early next year anyway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021