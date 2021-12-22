Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Chicago to require vaccination proof at indoor venues amid COVID-19 surge

Chicago will require patrons to present proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for entry to restaurants, bars, gyms and some other indoor spaces, effective Jan. 3, amid a surge of new cases, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Tuesday. The move, which mirrors similar requirements imposed in other cities, was aimed at safeguarding the city's healthcare system from a post-holiday surge of cases from the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Lightfoot said.

Jury suggests possible deadlock in trial of ex-Minnesota officer who killed Wright

The jury asked a question on Tuesday that suggested a possible deadlock in the trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who mistook her handgun for her Taser and fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. "If the jury cannot reach consensus, what is the guidance around how long and what steps should be taken?" the jury asked in its question, which was read in open court by Judge Regina Chu, who is presiding over the manslaughter trial.

U.S. Justice Dept says inmates sent home due to COVID-19 will not be returned to prison

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday announced it would not force federal inmates who were sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic to return to prison once the emergency is lifted. The decision represents a major reversal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/thousands-low-level-us-inmates-released-pandemic-could-be-headed-back-prison-2021-04-11 for the department's Office of Legal Counsel, which previously had issued an opinion that said the Bureau of Prisons had no legal authority to keep inmates at home once the pandemic emergency had subsided.

Ex-Trump adviser Flynn sues Jan 6 House committee to block release of phone records

Michael Flynn, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday sued the congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in hopes of blocking it from obtaining his phone records. Flynn alleged in a lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, that a subpoena issued to him by the House of Representatives Jan. 6 Select Committee was too broad in scope and punishes him for constitutionally protected speech he engaged in as a private citizen.

U.S. says moving quickly to permit renewables on public lands

The Biden administration has approved two major solar projects in the California desert and is working on permit applications for 50 more clean energy facilities, it said on Tuesday as it seeks to deliver on the president's climate change agenda. The Interior Department, which oversees most of the nation's public lands, is key to President Joe Biden's "whole-of-government" approach to tackling global warming. It has vowed to expand renewable energy development and reverse former President Donald Trump's emphasis on maximizing fossil fuel extraction.

Harvard professor convicted by U.S. jury of lying about China ties

A Harvard University professor was convicted on Tuesday of U.S. charges that he lied about his ties to a China-run recruitment program in a closely-watched case stemming from a crackdown on Chinese influence within U.S. research. A federal jury in Boston found Charles Lieber, a renowned nanoscientist and the former chairman of Harvard's chemistry department, guilty of making false statements to authorities, filing false tax returns and failing to report a Chinese bank account.

Ghislaine Maxwell trial jury ends first full day of deliberations without verdict

Jury deliberations in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial came to a close without a verdict on Tuesday, as jurors reviewed testimony of women who said she set them up for abuse by financier Jeffrey Epstein when they were teenagers. Maxwell, 59, is accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking and other crimes.

U.S. immigration agents to pilot use of body-worn cameras

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is rolling out a pilot program to test the feasibility of requiring immigration agents to wear body cameras, a senior agency official said on Tuesday, a move that could aid criminal investigations as well increase oversight of agents’ activities.

The cameras are expected to be rolled out first only among specialized teams in ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division to around 55 agents in offices in New York City, Newark, New Jersey and Houston, Texas, the official told reporters.

Biden says he and Manchin are 'going to get something done'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he and conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin were "going to get something done" on the president's proposed social spending and climate legislation. "Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done," Biden told reporters when asked about Manchin, who had publicly rejected the president's Build Back Better plan on Sunday in a move that imperils the legislation.

Biden accuses 'immoral' cable networks, social media of spreading vaccine lies

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused unspecified cable television personalities and social media companies of making money by "peddling lies" about COVID-19 vaccines and spreading misinformation that can kill their viewers and followers. In a White House speech warning the unvaccinated of the dangers of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, Biden said: "The unvaccinated are responsible for their own choices."

