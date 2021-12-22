Left Menu

Rajasthan Panchayat polls: Congress bags 278 Panchayat Samiti seats, BJP wins 165

In the recently held panchayat elections in four districts of Rajasthan, the ruling Congress emerged as the major player by winning 278 seats of Panchayat Samiti members.

In the recently held panchayat elections in four districts of Rajasthan, the ruling Congress emerged as the major player by winning 278 seats of Panchayat Samiti members. The elections were held for 568 members of 30 Panchayat Samitis in four districts Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli. The results were declared on Tuesday.

According to the State Election Commission, Congress bagged 278 seats, BJP 165, independents 97 seats, BSP 14 seats and CPI(M) got 13 seats. Voting was also held for 106 members in four Zilla Parishads. Out of these, Congress candidates won 57 seats while BJP managed to win 35 seats. BSP candidate got one seat, CPI(M) candidate got two and independent candidates won in five seats.

The voting for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in these four districts were held in three phases. A total of 2,251 candidates were in the fray. including 1,946 candidates for Panchayat Samiti and 305 candidates for Zilla Parishad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

