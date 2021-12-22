Left Menu

PM Modi to address IIT-Kanpur's convocation ceremony on Dec 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur on December 28.In a tweet, Modi asked people to share their suggestions for his address. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions, the prime minister tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 09:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur on December 28.

In a tweet, Modi asked people to share their suggestions for his address. ''I look forward to being at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions,'' the prime minister tweeted.

