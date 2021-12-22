PM Modi to address IIT-Kanpur's convocation ceremony on Dec 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur on December 28.In a tweet, Modi asked people to share their suggestions for his address. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions, the prime minister tweeted.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 09:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur on December 28.
In a tweet, Modi asked people to share their suggestions for his address. ''I look forward to being at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions,'' the prime minister tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- IIT-Kanpur
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement