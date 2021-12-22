Left Menu

TMC's Derek O'Brien joins dharna of 12 suspended MPs at Parliament complex

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 10:01 IST
TMC floor leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Wednesday joined the dharna of 12 suspended MPs at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.

On November 29, the first day of the Winter Session, the 12 opposition members of Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire session of Parliament for their ''unruly'' conduct in the previous session in August.

O'Brien was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during a discussion on the electoral reforms bill.

The 12 suspended MPs from various opposition parties have been sitting on dharna in front of the Gandhi statue.

These MPs are also carrying out a 'Jan Sansad', mock parliament, at the same location to mark their protest against their suspension.

