Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 11:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of the scheduled end of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Soon after laying of the listed papers and reports, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House sine die.

The Upper House witnessed several disruptions during the session following the suspension of 12 opposition party members for their ''unruly'' conduct in the previous session in August. The Winter Session, which started on November 29, was scheduled to conclude on December 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

