Winter session: Both houses of Parliament adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned sine die ahead of schedule on Wednesday today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 11:30 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned sine die ahead of schedule on Wednesday today. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top members of his cabinet in the Parliament to discuss various issues and the government's strategy.

Since the beginning of the winter session on November 29, both the Houses of Parliament witnessed continuous disruptions by the Opposition's ruckus over several issues including the suspension of 12 MPs, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and others. The winter session is scheduled to culminate on December 23. (ANI)

