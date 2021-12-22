Left Menu

Winter Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

The Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned sine die a day ahead of the scheduled date of December 23.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 11:33 IST
Winter Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die
Parliament of India. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned sine die a day ahead of the scheduled date of December 23. The session has seen Opposition MPs regularly protesting over a host of issues in the Upper House, especially on the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs and sacking of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over his jailed son Ashish Mishra's involvement in the killing of eight people in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri incident occurred in October beginning.

Soon after the papers were laid on the table, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said the Winter Session concludes today with much below business. The Chairman later announced that the House is adjourned sine die after "Vande Matram" song-- a tradition followed before adjournment of Parliament's both Houses.

The Parliament commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021