Left Menu

1.32 crore candidates trained, oriented till Nov 21 under PMKVY

Under PMKVY, as on November 21, 2021, around 1.32 crore candidates 0.67 crore trained in short term training and 0.65 crore oriented in recognition of prior learning trained oriented across the country, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.He also said that under PMKVY, placement opportunities are being provided to STT short term training certified candidates, while RPL recognition of prior learning is not linked with placements as it recognizes the existing skills of candidates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 13:11 IST
1.32 crore candidates trained, oriented till Nov 21 under PMKVY
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 1.32 crore candidates were trained and oriented across the country as of November 21 this year under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Under Skill India Mission, the skill development ministry is implementing PMKVY with an objective to impart short-duration skill development training and certification to youth including rural poor and unemployed youth and to make them employable for better livelihood across the country. Under the scheme, there is provision to provide facilities to target groups such as conveyance cost, boarding, and lodging, transportation, post-placement support, reward money, etc. in the country covering rural areas. ''Under PMKVY, as on November 21, 2021, around 1.32 crore candidates (0.67 crores trained in short term training and 0.65 crores oriented in recognition of prior learning) trained/oriented across the country,'' Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

He also said that under PMKVY, placement opportunities are being provided to STT (short-term training) certified candidates, while RPL (recognition of prior learning) is not linked with placements as it recognizes the existing skills of candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021