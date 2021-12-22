Libyan parliament committee says presidential election not possible
Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 22-12-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 14:08 IST
Libya's parliamentary electoral committee said on Wednesday it would be impossible to hold the presidential election on Friday, adding that the speaker should start planning a new political roadmap.
The statement added that the mandate of the interim government would expire on Friday.
