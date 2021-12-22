Three day CPI national council from Jan 26 to prepare political resolution

The National Council of CPI will meet here from January 26 to prepare its political resolution, which will be presented at the five-day National Convention to be held in Vijayawada in October 22, the party's Tamil Nadu state secretary R Mutharasan said on Wednesday.

All national council members and senior party leaders will participate in the three day meeting, Mutharasan told reporters here.

The national convention will be held from October 14 to 18, he said.

