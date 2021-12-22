Left Menu

Three day CPI national council from Jan 26 to prepare political resolution

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:17 IST
Three day CPI national council from Jan 26 to prepare political resolution
  • Country:
  • India

The National Council of CPI will meet here from January 26 to prepare its political resolution, which will be presented at the five-day National Convention to be held in Vijayawada in October 22, the party's Tamil Nadu state secretary R Mutharasan said on Wednesday.

All national council members and senior party leaders will participate in the three day meeting, Mutharasan told reporters here.

The national convention will be held from October 14 to 18, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021