Turkey thwarted speculative games on its economy, Erdogan says

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey thwarted the speculative financial games from foreign and domestic forces, after the lira rebounded aggressively from record lows in volatile trade this week.

Speaking to his AK Party lawmakers, Erdogan said a scheme he announced on Monday to protect lira deposits succeeded in reaching this goal.

The president also repeated he will not let Turks be crushed under interest rates and inflation, and Turkey will emerge victorious from this economic battle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)