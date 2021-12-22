Left Menu

Italy's Draghi says his govt has completed much of its work

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday his government had completed much of its work in comments that suggested he would be willing to become president when the position comes free early next year.

Updated: 22-12-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:41 IST
Italy's Draghi says his govt has completed much of its work
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday his government had completed much of its work in comments that suggested he would be willing to become president when the position comes free early next year. Asked if it was crucial for him to remain prime minister until the end of the legislature in 2023, Draghi told reporters that his unity government had laid the foundations for key work to continue, including implementation of an EU recovery fund.

"We have created the conditions for the work to continue, regardless of who is there," Draghi said at a traditional end of year news conference, making clear he was ready to become head of state if parliamentarians wanted it. "I am a grandfather at the service of the institutions," Draghi said.

