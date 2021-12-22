Libyan Elections Commission suggests postponing vote to Jan. 24
22-12-2021
Libya's High Elections Commission on Wednesday suggested postponing the first round of voting to Jan. 24, according to a statement on its Facebook page.
Libya's parliamentary electoral committee earlier said it would be impossible to hold the presidential election on Friday, and that the speaker should start planning a new political roadmap.
