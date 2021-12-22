Maha council LoP Darekar falsely claimed himself as labourer to win Mumbai Bank election: Nawab Malik

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, has falsely claimed himself as a ''labourer'' to contest the election for the director's post of Mumbai Bank, state minister Nawab Malik told the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Upper House, Malik raised the issue under the point of information.

“Pravin Darekar has won the election to Mumbai Bank by showing himself as a labourer. But he is the Leader of Opposition in the Council. His earnings are very high and he is paying significant income tax,” the state Labour Minister said. “If he is giving false information and winning elections, why should this House trust him? His acts are nothing but a fraud,” Malik added. Darekar objected to Malik's comments, saying false information was spread by many MLAs and ministers, who he said are targetting him selectively.

“I have been selectively targeted on this issue. There are many MLAs and other leaders who showed their business as a farmer but their lifestyle is of a wealthy person. If Malik is ready, let there be a thorough inquiry into all such fraudulent practices,” Darekar said.

Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar said the state Cooperation Department has already launched a probe into this matter. ''We need to wait till the investigation is over. We should wait and watch,” he said. The Maharashtra cooperation department had issued a notice to Darekar, asking him to explain his ''labourer'' status when his monthly earnings are over Rs two lakh as a legislator.

The notice also pointed out that, as per Darekar's election affidavit, his immovable assets are worth Rs 2.09 crore. Hence prima facie, he does not appear to be a labourer, it said.

Darekar, who belongs to BJP, recently won the election as a director of the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. He had contested it as a member of the Pratidnya Labour organisation for which one has to be a registered labour worker to represent it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)